Rain showers early Saturday, clear out for Pittsburgh’s Light Up Night

PITTSBURGH — Rain showers will stick around through early Saturday but move out by mid-morning.

Clouds will slowly fade through the day with peeks of sunshine by early afternoon.

Skies will clear out even more in time for Light Up Night, so enjoy a great evening with seasonal temperatures in the 40s.

A weak system on Sunday will bring a few more clouds and breezy conditions, but no rain, along with milder temps pushing into the low 50s.

Monday will also be dry and mild, but a slow-moving system will bring more wet weather our way Tuesday and Wednesday as folks hit the road for Thanksgiving.

Much colder air filters in later next week with Wind Chills for Black Friday in the teens and 20s.

