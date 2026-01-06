Rain showers expected during the afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Our January thaw continues Tuesday, but rain showers will start to cross the area during the afternoon. Most of the rain should be light. The steadiest showers will be north of Pittsburgh but most areas will see at least some rain through Tuesday night.

High temperatures will likely reach the low 50s by Thursday.

Rain returns to the area Friday and will linger into the first half of the weekend. Colder temps could bring some snow showers by Saturday night and Sunday.

Get the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Don’t forget to download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group