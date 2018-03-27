There will be several hours of rain during the day Tuesday after showers spread across the area during the morning commute.
Tuesday’s rain will be the first of several waves of rain this week.
The steadiest rain will fall during the day Tuesday, with on and off rain Wednesday through Friday.
Much of the area will see 1 to 3 inches of rain by Friday evening.
