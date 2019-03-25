PITTSBURGH - A few showers are crossing parts of the area Sunday night.
Related Headlines
On Monday, showers will occur mainly south of I-70, with dry conditions in northern counties.
The wind will become northerly and the temperatures will turn cooler with a high Monday and Tuesday in the 40s.
Fair weather with gradually milder temperatures are expected by mid week.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}