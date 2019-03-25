  • Rain showers for some, cooler temperatures Monday

    PITTSBURGH - A few showers are crossing parts of the area Sunday night.

    On Monday, showers will occur mainly south of  I-70, with dry conditions in northern counties.

    The wind will become northerly and the temperatures will turn cooler with a high Monday and Tuesday in the 40s.

    Fair weather with gradually milder temperatures are expected by mid week.

