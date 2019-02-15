PITTSBURGH - Showers will end through the afternoon Friday, but grab your coat because temperatures will fall later in the day.
Winds will also pick up Friday, with gusts to 30 mph at times.
Saturday will start off chilly, with temperatures in the low 20s. High temperatures will reach the mid-30s under a partly sunny sky.
Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking a storm system that will bring a threat of rain, snow or freezing rain to parts of the area Sunday. Accumulating snow is also possible, especially near and north of Pittsburgh.
