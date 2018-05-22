  • Rain showers moving in, chance of storms Tuesday

    You'll need an umbrella at times today.  We'll see on and off showers and a few thunderstorms through Tuesday night.

    There will be areas of rain and isolated thunderstorms for the morning commute.  Watch for ponding on area roads.  Hydroplaning will be an issue in a few areas.  

    Showers will taper off late this morning before another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon.  While not everyone will see thunderstorms, a few storms that do pop up this afternoon will have very heavy rain and wind gusts in excess of 40 mph.

    Thunderstorm chances will diminish late this evening with rain showers tapering off by early Wednesday morning.

    Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest timing of severe weather during the day Tuesday.

