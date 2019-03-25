PITTSBURGH - Sunday morning air temperatures are in the mid-20's. The average low is 33 degrees, but at least the wind is calm, so there's no wind chill.
Sunday is the pick day of the weekend, with a southwest wind the highs will move into in the mid and upper 50's.
Expect some high clouds early Sunday, then clouds will increase and thicken in the afternoon and evening.
A few showers will return later Sunday night, but just in a few spots.
On Monday, showers will occur mainly south of I-70, with dry conditions in northern counties.
The wind will become northerly and the temperatures will turn cooler with a high Monday and Tuesday in the 40s.
