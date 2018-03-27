Rain will overspread the area Tuesday morning, leading to several hours of rain during the day.
A few pockets of freezing rain are possible early in the coldest sheltered valleys east of Pittsburgh in the Laurel Highlands and along the Interstate 80 corridor.
Tuesday’s rain will be the first of several waves of rain this week.
The steadiest rain will fall during the day Tuesday, with on and off rain Wednesday through Friday.
Much of the area will see 1 to 3 inches of rain by Friday evening.
