    PITTSBURGH - Wet roads could slow your drive to work early Friday as several rounds of rain will move through the area during the morning hours.

    On-and-off rain will continue much of the day Friday, keeping most of you inside. Rain will begin to taper off by late afternoon and early evening.

    It will be warmer this weekend despite a good deal of clouds.  Sun will peek through from time to time, especially late Saturday and early Sunday.  

    Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking a system that could bring wet weather by later in the day Sunday. Stay with us as we update when and where another round of wet weather is most likely.

