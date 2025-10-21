Rain showers return late morning, feeling more like early November

PITTSBURGH — Cool, damp air will be with us the next several days with Wednesday and Thursday to feel more like early November.

Rain showers will move in late morning and last on and off through early afternoon. A second wave of showers will be possible after sunset with even a clap or two of thunder.

High temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will barely get back into the 50s with a stray shower or two possible both days, especially north of Pittsburgh.

