  • Rain showers to start workweek

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Rain showers will make Monday’s morning commute damp in much of the area.

    Snow is possible north of Interstate 80, but it will be mixed with rain in many locations.

    Showers taper off from north to south Monday morning, with a second wave of rain in the afternoon.

    Most of the afternoon rain will be from Pittsburgh south.

    Cold air works back in Monday night with temperatures dropping into the 20s and wind chills in the teens.

    We'll dry out for Tuesday and Wednesday before showers return late Thursday.

