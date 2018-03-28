  • Rain showers will continue through the rest of the week

    Rain continues to push through the Pittsburgh area through the rest of the day. While there may be a few breaks from time to time, expect the rain to pick up again tonight and into early tomorrow.

    Much of Wednesday will bring occasional rain with more dry hours than we had Tuesday. The good news is that despite the clouds and rain, temperatures are expected to get near 60 degrees for the middle of the week.
     
    The waves of wet weather continue through Friday. No day will be a complete washout, but there will be many wet hours.  Much of the area will see 1 to 3 inches of rain total by Friday evening.

