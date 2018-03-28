Rain continues to push through the Pittsburgh area through the rest of the day. While there may be a few breaks from time to time, expect the rain to pick up again tonight and into early tomorrow.
DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
Related Headlines
Much of Wednesday will bring occasional rain with more dry hours than we had Tuesday. The good news is that despite the clouds and rain, temperatures are expected to get near 60 degrees for the middle of the week.
The waves of wet weather continue through Friday. No day will be a complete washout, but there will be many wet hours. Much of the area will see 1 to 3 inches of rain total by Friday evening.
TRENDING NOW:
- Hamilton musical coming to Pittsburgh
- Man shot to death in street blocks away from Schenley Park
- Skimming device found at GetGo in North Hills
- VIDEO: Here's how to download a copy of the data Facebook keeps on you
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}