PITTSBURGH - A quick-hitting, complex storm is bringing a wintry mix to the area.
Snow for some, rain for others Tuesday morning-and, there could be some icy spots.
Temperatures will drop near freezing from Pittsburgh north, with accumulating snow more likely in Butler and Beaver counties and near I-80.
Most roads around Pittsburgh will be wet during the morning commute but-bridges and overpasses could have icy spots if not treated.
Roads will be damp in many locations early Tuesday morning, but watch for isolated slick spots where temperatures fall to freezing and where quick snow bursts occur.
A slushy accumulation of wet snow could also create slick spots where steadier snow falls. Scattered snow showers and colder temperatures will continue to blow into the area through the day.
