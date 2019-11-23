PITTSBURGH - Grab your umbrella before you head out as rain is moving through our area. Winds will pick up after midnight and colder air will also move in.
Expect wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour at times. Rainfall amounts of up to 0.6 inches are possible through Sunday morning.
Sunday morning will bring a mix of rain and snow, but the ground will be warm, and temperatures will be around 33 degrees in Pittsburgh, so little to snow accumulation is expected on the ground.
Snowfall amounts of zero to 0.5 inches are possible across the area, mainly on grassy or elevated surfaces. About 1-2 inches are possible in the ridges.
Temperatures on Sunday will reach the low-40s with breezy conditions, so have your coats.
Mild weather is expected early next week with highs in the low-to-mid-50s.
