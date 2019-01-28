PITTSBURGH - Dress in layers Monday as single digits temperatures will give way to highs in the upper 30s by late today.
Download the WPXI News App for the latest forecast updates.
Related Headlines
Rain and snow move back into the area Monday night with any precipitation changing over to all snow before sunrise Tuesday.
Frigid start to your day. We’re tracking when the coldest air of the season arrives for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
A quick inch or snow of snow will be possible by early afternoon Tuesday before the snow tapers off to a few light snow showers.
11 things to know about the Arctic blast moving into Pittsburgh area
The coldest air so far this season rushes in Tuesday night and stays with us into Friday. Wind chills will be well below zero Wednesday and Thursday with record low temperatures likely by Thursday morning. Thursday's record low is -3 degrees set in 1971.
Is the polar vortex to blame for Arctic blast moving in?
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}