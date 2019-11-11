PITTSBURGH - Get your winter boots ready.
Accumulating snow looks likely through the day Tuesday. A strong, arctic cold front will move in later tonight and bring a huge drop in temperatures.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the ridges and far northern counties where a little more snow is expected to fall. Join us on @WPXI News at Noon! #PAwx #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/TBZlNMiSlv— Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) November 11, 2019
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties as well as counties north of I-80, through 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Rain will move in later tonight and that rain is expected to transition to snow, mainly after 10 p.m. for the Pittsburgh area. The transition will happen sooner up north.
As road temperatures cool, the roads may become slick in spots with moisture accumulating and freezing or in heavier snow that starts to stick.
Use caution when you are driving into work Tuesday morning. Lake-enhanced snow showers will move through during the day on Tuesday. It will be blustery with wind gusts up to 30 mph and falling temperatures. It will feel like the teens through the day.
Snowfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are likely for much of the area with areas receiving lake-effect snow bands seeing the higher side of the range. Higher amounts of 2 to 4 inches will be possible across the Winter Weather Advisory areas with isolated higher amounts in snow bands.
