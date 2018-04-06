  • Rain, snow showers expected heading into weekend

    Updated:

    Gusty winds ushering in colder air will change rain to snow this weekend.

    You'll need the umbrella and the winter coat as you head out the door.  

    As temperatures fall, rain will mix with, and then change over to, snow in most areas. A quick coating is possible in some spots, with a couple of inches south and east of Pittsburgh. 

    Gear up for the cold if you're headed outdoors Saturday. Wind chills will start in the teens and hover in the 20s through the afternoon.   

