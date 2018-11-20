Rain, snow showers expected next few days

PITTSBURGH - Have your umbrella Monday! We're tracking rain. Snow will mix with rain at times, especially north of Allegheny County during the day.
No snow accumulation is expected. Light accumulation of snow is possible, however, near the I-80 corridor.
Several little disturbances will move through the area the next few days, bringing numerous bouts of rain and snow showers.
Precipitation is expected to be light and spotty through the middle of the week, although the ridges may see some light snow accumulation on Tuesday.
Thanksgiving will be dry but cold with temperatures struggling to get out of the 20s.
