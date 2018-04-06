Spotty rain and snow showers will fall in the area Friday morning.
None of the snow is expected to stick south of Interstate 80, where a dusting is possible on the grassy areas.
Flurries are expected this morning.
Most of the daylight hours will be dry with winds gusting to 30 mph.
Temperatures will push to near 50 degrees early Friday afternoon. However, temperatures will fall late in the day as rain showers begin to break out.
Rain will change to snow Friday evening before ending across the area from north to south after midnight. Some lingering snow showers are possible early Saturday morning south of Pittsburgh.
Snowfall amounts will be an inch or less across much of the area, with slightly higher amounts south of Interstate 70 and in the mountains.
