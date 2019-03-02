PITTSBURGH - Grab your coat this morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s Saturday morning. Highs will reach the low 40s in the afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. Light rain or snow is possible south and east of Pittsburgh later this afternoon.
Snow will move in Sunday and will be moderate to heavy at times. Snow could begin as soon as Noon in Pittsburgh. Expect steady snow through Sunday evening where travel will become hazardous.
Snow will move in Sunday and will be moderate to heavy at times. Snow could begin as soon as Noon in Pittsburgh. Expect steady snow through Sunday evening where travel will become hazardous.
Temperatures on Sunday will be in the low 30s. Accumulating snowfall of about 3 inches is possible in Pittsburgh with locally higher amounts of up to 5 inches. There will be higher snow totals across our southern counties and ridges.
We're watching the track of the low. If it shifts farther south, it will mean slightly less totals for the Pittsburgh area.
