Rain to start the week; cool, breezy with gusts up to 25 mph

PITTSBURGH — Have an umbrella ready as you head out the door Monday. We’ll have rain to start the day. Watch for reduced visibility at times, ponding on the roads, and be sure to allow extra time.

Rain will taper off my mid-morning with the sun popping out for much of the afternoon. It will be cool and breezy with gusts up to 25 mph.

It will be cool and breezy again Tuesday. Rain showers will develop later in the day with some thunder possible, too.

It will stay a bit unsettled through the week with another chance of showers or a few storms Thursday afternoon. However, we will end the work week with sunshine and pleasant conditions for Friday.

