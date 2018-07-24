Keep the umbrella handy through Wednesday as scattered showers and storms continue across the region.
No day will be a washout, but there will be on and off showers and storms through Wednesday.
A few pockets of heavy rain are possible from time to time. Most areas will see up to an inch of rain through the middle of the week, with isolated higher amounts possible.
