  • Rain, storms hitting area Tuesday

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    Wet weather will be moving through the area Tuesday.

    Occasional thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon, bringing the potential for heavy rainfall, gusty winds and lightning. 

    Temperatures will reach the upper 60s Tuesday, with gusts to 25 mph. 

    Tuesday night, there will be a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 40s. Winds will be lighter.

    Wednesday and Thursday will be dry days, with temperatures in the upper 60s Wednesday and upper 70s by Thursday. 

    More wet weather is expected over the weekend, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. 

