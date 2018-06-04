Spotty showers can't be ruled out during the afternoon, mainly north and east of Pittsburgh.
Monday night will be partly cloudy, with temperatures in the low 50s. Winds will turn lighter.
A cold front will bring increasing clouds overnight with wet weather developing before sunrise.
Wet roads could slow your morning commute. As the system moves through the area during the day, a few thunderstorms could also develop, bringing brief heavy downpours and gusty winds.
High temperatures Tuesday will be near 70 degrees.
