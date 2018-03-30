Rain will taper off during the day Friday after a morning of rain that mixed with snow at times.
As the rain clears out, the area will be left with cloudy skies for the afternoon.
Friday will be a much cooler day with highs near 40 degrees.
A Flood Advisory has been issued for the Ohio River in Pittsburgh until Saturday.
Most of the Easter weekend will be dry with only a narrow band of rain and snow showers Saturday night. Easter Sunday will be chilly, with highs in the low to mid-40s
