  • Rain tapering off during day Friday; few more showers for weekend

    By: Scott Harbaugh

    Updated:

    Rain will taper off during the day Friday after a morning of rain that mixed with snow at times.

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    Related Headlines

    As the rain clears out, the area will be left with cloudy skies for the afternoon.

    Friday will be a much cooler day with highs near 40 degrees.

    A Flood Advisory has been issued for the Ohio River in Pittsburgh until Saturday.

    Most of the Easter weekend will be dry with only a narrow band of rain and snow showers Saturday night. Easter Sunday will be chilly, with highs in the low to mid-40s

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Valerie Smock
         		 Kevin Benson
         		 Click to Download
     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rain tapering off during day Friday; few more showers for weekend

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rain showers will continue through the rest of the week

  • Headline Goes Here

    WATCH: Kindergartner's hilarious 'weather report' takes internet by storm

  • Headline Goes Here

    Temperatures rising slightly as possible storms approach

  • Headline Goes Here

    Wind chills will fall into teens Thursday night