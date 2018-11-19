Rain to mix with snow in parts of area Monday

PITTSBURGH - Spotty morning rain showers will become more widespread during the day Monday.
Rain could be steady at times during the afternoon as temperatures never climb out of the 30s.
Related Headlines
Some wet snow showers will mix with the rain, especially north of Allegheny County during the day. No accumulation is expected.
INTERACTIVE RADAR
Several little disturbances will move through the area the next few days, bringing numerous bouts of snow and rain showers.
Each disturbance will bring in slightly colder air, eventually allowing for more snow showers than rain showers.
Precipitation is expected to be light and spotty through the middle of the week.
Thanksgiving will be dry but cold with temperatures struggling back to 30 degrees.
You can get instant alerts and warnings from Severe Weather Team 11 to your smart device with the WPXI Severe Weather Team 11 app. It's free at iTunes and Google Play.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}