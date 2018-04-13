  • Rain to return this weekend

    Updated:

    The weekend will be mild, but it will get wet at times.

    Saturday will start dry with clouds thickening up early in the afternoon.  Showers will start to develop mid afternoon and continue on and off through the evening.  No heavy rain is expected Saturday afternoon.

    Related Headlines

    Rain will pick up Sunday in intensity.  It will not rain all day, but pockets of heavy rain will be possible from time to time with isolated thunderstorms.

    The heaviest rain should move through the area Sunday night.  Up to 3" of rain will be possible locally Saturday through Monday leading to high water and flooding concerns to start next week.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
         		 Kevin Benson
     

     
     

