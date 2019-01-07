PITTSBURGH - Temperatures will be in the 20s Monday morning, but they’ll reach the low 40s late in the afternoon.
Clouds will slowly increase Monday ahead of our next system, which will spread rain showers into the area Monday night.
Showers will continue on and off through Tuesday night.
It will be breezy and mild, with temperatures pushing into the 50s Tuesday.
Winter returns Wednesday with much colder air and scattered snow showers.
Much of Wednesday will be in the lower 30s, with wind chills in the upper teens and 20s.
Snow could dust the ground in many locations during the day.
