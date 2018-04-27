  • Rain tonight, snow flurries possible this weekend

    By: Stephen Cropper

    Updated:

    We're expecting showers and a possible storm Friday evening, then a cool, damp weekend ahead. 

    Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm will move through the area this evening. Any storm can produce brief heavy rain and gusty winds. 

    Colder air spills into the area Saturday, along with on and off rain showers through early afternoon.

    High temperatures will struggle to get into the 50s.

    A few snow showers are possible early Sunday as the system moves out.

