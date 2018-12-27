PITTSBURGH - The next weather maker arrives Thursday evening, producing rain.
Along with increasing rain chances comes rising temperatures. Friday's daytime high temperature will be 60 degrees. The average daytime high this time of year is 37 degrees.
Rain continues Thursday night and could come down heavy in spots. Rainfall totals will mainly stay around a quarter inch, with localized areas closing in on a half inch.
Expect colder conditions for the weekend, with high temperatures back in the 30s by Sunday.
