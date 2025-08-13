Rain on the way after more than two dry weeks

PITTSBURGH — Finally, after 15 straight days, a soaking rain for parts of the area Wednesday.

Scattered showers and storms will develop across the area today bringing an end to our longest dry streak since 2005.

Some heavier rain is possible in some of the thunderstorms, so watch for ponding on the roads. Storms will also bring the threat for lightning, so make sure kids are prepared to head indoors if storms develop. While widespread severe weather is not expected, rounds of heavy rain could lead to localized flooding with runoff over the dry ground.

Thursday will start to clear out and temperatures return to near 90 degrees Friday and through the weekend.

