PITTSBURGH - You'll need a bit of everything Thursday as a powerful cold front brings us a mixed bag of precipitation.
Have the umbrella ready for your trip out the door Thursday morning as rain overspreads the area. Colder air with rush in early in the afternoon, changing rain to snow in most places by the evening commute.
Snow should not stick on roads through the early part of the evening commute, as ground temperatures are very warm and the air will still be above freezing.
Icy patches will develop Thursday evening and night as temperatures drop into the 20s.
On and off snow showers will continue into Friday, with light accumulations of generally under an inch possible. Most of the accumulating snow will be on grassy areas. People near Interstate 80 and in the mountains can expect to see a bit more snow stick.
