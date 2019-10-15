PITTSBURGH - Pack for rain, wind and colder temperatures as you head out early Wednesday. You'll "see" and "feel" all three through the day.
A strong Fall system will push showers into the area around sunrise, with periods of soaking rain at times through early afternoon. Falling leaves may clog drains, so watch for ponding on roads which could increase the risk for hydroplaning.
Wet leaves could also make roads slick, so allow some extra distance between you and the car in front of you, especially in neighborhoods and around school bus stops.
Temperatures will start to slide down during the afternoon, and with the wind it will feel more like the 30s and 40s by early Thursday.
On Thursday morning, snow will be possible in the mountains.
SNOW (in the mountains) Thursday morning! pic.twitter.com/KvaFfVhcB0— Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) October 15, 2019
