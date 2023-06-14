Rain, wind stick around Wednesday; cool overnight with lows in the 40s

PITTSBURGH — You’ll need the umbrella this morning as we continue to track rain across the area. The steadiest rain will last through about 6 or 7 a.m. with just a few showers left over for late morning and early afternoon. Winds will be strong this morning before diminishing a bit this afternoon. Another cool night is expected with overnight lows dipping into the upper 40s for most. Watch for areas of patchy fog Thursday morning.

Another wave will roll through late Thursday, bringing additional showers and storms mainly Thursday night. That system lingers into Friday, which will keep scattered showers in the forecast through the afternoon.

The weekend looks fantastic with plenty of sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday and highs back into the 80s by Sunday.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we track additional showers this week.

