A quick shower and isolated areas of fog will be possible for some during Wednesday’s morning commute.
Most areas will be rain-free during the morning.
Rain showers will pick up for a few hours during the afternoon as a cold front crosses the area. A two- to three-hour period of rain is likely into the early part of the evening commute.
Winds will pick up during the afternoon as the cold front passes through.
Temperatures will drop off into the 30s Wednesday night and early Thursday.
