PITTSBURGH - Rain and wind will impact your plans Wednesday. Wet weather will move in before sunrise, then continue off and on through mid-morning.
Winds will pick up through the day, with gusts topping 40-50 miles per hour at times in some areas.
The strongest winds will be in the area between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday, and a few power outages will be possible.
JUST IN: A Wind Advisory will go into effect at 10 a.m. Wednesday for our area. Gusts up to 50 mph are expected. #PAwx #Pittsburgh #wpxi pic.twitter.com/1OBJwRTNP8— Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) November 26, 2019
Thanksgiving will be chilly but dry, with highs in the upper 30s to low-40s.
