  • Rain, winds up to 50 miles per hour possible Wednesday

    PITTSBURGH - Rain and wind will impact your plans Wednesday. Wet weather will move in before sunrise, then continue off and on through mid-morning. 

    Winds will pick up through the day, with gusts topping 40-50 miles per hour at times in some areas. 

    The strongest winds will be in the area between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday, and a few power outages will be possible.

    Thanksgiving will be chilly but dry, with highs in the upper 30s to low-40s. 

