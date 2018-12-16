PITTSBURGH - Depending on location, some areas will see from a half-inch to an inch-and-a-half of rain through Sunday.
Showers will taper off by Sunday afternoon when colder, drier air will move in to start the new week.
On Monday and Tuesday, high temperatures will be in the 30s with lows in the 20s along with generally partly cloudy conditions.
