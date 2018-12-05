  • Refreeze likely as temperatures fall into Thursday

    PITTSBURGH - Snow showers will taper off this evening with a cloudy sky expected overnight.

    Temperatures will fall to the mid-20s so expect any residual moisture to refreeze overnight.

    This could lead to a few slick spots, especially on untreated roads.

    Thursday will bring another round of snow in the afternoon and evening.

    Most areas will see an inch or less of accumulation although isolated higher totals of up to two inches are possible north of the Pittsburgh area.

    Additional areas that could see higher amounts will be the ridges of Fayette and Westmoreland Counties and the mountains of West Virginia and Maryland. 

    Thursday will also be breezy with highs in the mid-30s.

