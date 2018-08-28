Steamy weather sticks around through Wednesday afternoon, but heat relief moves in Wednesday night.
Temperatures will top out around 90 degrees, with the heat index in the mid-90s.
Strong to severe storms will be possible along a cool front late Wednesday, with some storms bringing the threat of damaging winds and heavy rain.
A cold front will keep showers around Thursday morning, but bring some heat relief as highs drop to the upper 70s Thursday afternoon.
