    PITTSBURGH -

    Steamy weather sticks around through Wednesday afternoon, but heat relief moves in Wednesday night.

    Temperatures will top out around 90 degrees, with the heat index in the mid-90s. 

    Strong to severe storms will be possible along a cool front late Wednesday, with some storms bringing the threat of damaging winds and heavy rain.

    A cold front will keep showers around Thursday morning, but bring some heat relief as highs drop to the upper 70s Thursday afternoon.

