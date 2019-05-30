The risk of strong to severe storms will continue Thursday, bringing another threat for damaging winds, flooding rains and hail. An isolated tornado will also be possible.
For the third day in a row, the ingredients for severe weather are in the forecast-and right now-it looks like two rounds of storms will be possible throughout the day.
"Know Before You Go" - by staying ahead of the severe weather threat with our Severe Weather Team 11 and WPXI apps. If severe watches and warnings are issued, you'll get the updates right on your phone.
By Friday, the system that's been sparking severe weather in our area will finally move out-with cooler, less humid, more comfortable weather moving in.
