Keep the umbrella handy -- off and on rain is in the forecast through Friday.
Rain and fog will slow your morning commute Thursday, then steadier rain, moves in for the afternoon.
Related Headlines
DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
Winds will pick up as well, with gusts over 20 mph possible through the evening.
An isolated thunderstorm could also develop, and-while widespread severe weather is not expected-heavier rain is possible.
Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking the system for possible flooding, check our forecast often for updates.
TRENDING NOW:
- You'll soon be able to cruise Pittsburgh's three rivers on a Tiki boat
- Two men arrested in deadly shooting near Schenley Park
- 5 kids eat marijuana at park; girl's father arrested for allegedly asking her to sell it
- VIDEO: Man receives kidney from friend killed in van dragging incident
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}