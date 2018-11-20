PITTSBURGH - Scattered snow showers will slow your drive to work in a few areas Tuesday morning.
Isolated icy areas are possible with temperatures near 32 degrees.
We're tracking the snow and potential icy spots for the morning commute -- LIVE on Channel 11 Morning News.
We'll see on and off snow showers through the day that could dust the ground with a little white.
Most of the snow showers will wrap up during the afternoon, with high temperatures only in the mid-30s.
Another round of light snow showers will move in Wednesday ahead of a very strong cold front that will deliver the coldest air so far this season in time for Thanksgiving, when high temperatures won't make it out of the 20s.
