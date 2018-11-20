PITTSBURGH - We'll see scattered snow showers through the day that could leave minor snow accumulation in the ridges.
Most of the snow showers will wrap up during the late afternoon and evening with high temperatures only in the mid-30s.
Another round of snow showers will move in Wednesday, especially during the afternoon commute. A strong cold front will deliver the coldest air so far this season. As an arctic high builds, the cold will lock in.
Thanksgiving Day will be the coldest in five years with lows in the teens.
