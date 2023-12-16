Saturday starts out chilly, dry conditions with mild temperatures expected

PITTSBURGH — Grab the coat again as you head out with temperatures at or below freezing in most spots. It will be another mild day but with more clouds and a light east wind.

Showers move in first thing Sunday morning, first for areas west of Pittsburgh with steady showers everywhere by late-morning. Bulk of the steady rain will move east of our area by late in the day, with colder air rushing in Monday.

It will be cold enough Monday night for snow showers and even a few squalls that could result in a light but quick accumulation of snow. Wind chills Tuesday morning will plummet into the teens with high temperatures struggling to get above freezing.

