Saturday starts with showers, dry conditions return in afternoon

PITTSBURGH — After another round of soggy conditions yesterday, we’re starting out with more showers this morning.

Much of the rain today will happen early on, with plenty of dry time expected this afternoon. Winds will pick up however with gusts over 20-25 mph possible.

Another disturbance diving south tonight will bring more showers late, but again, plenty more dry hours tomorrow. It will be cool with temperatures stuck in the 40s most of the day. Winds back off Sunday night which may allow for our first widespread frost Monday morning. After another chilly start Tuesday, temperatures look to bounce back in a hurry by the middle of next week.

