Spotty morning showers will increase in coverage Wednesday afternoon with thunderstorms also possible.
Rain will once again be scattered, but a few pockets of thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and evening hours, leading to brief heavy rain and gusty winds.
The strongest storms will be capable of producing small hail and wind gusts of more than 40 mph.
Much like the last couple of days, not everyone will see rain during the day Wednesday. However, if you do get rain, it could be briefly heavy.
It will dry out a bit Thursday before more unsettled weather arrives for the weekend.
