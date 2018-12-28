PITTSBURGH - A few scattered rain showers will occur at times through Friday evening after widespread steady rain overnight.
The wind will be southerly early Friday, pushing temperatures to around 60 degrees throughout the region by mid-afternoon.
Toward evening, the wind will shift to west and northwest, delivering much colder air to local neighborhoods.
Temperatures will fall into the lower 30s Friday night and remain in the mid and upper 30s Saturday.
