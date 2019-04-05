  • Scattered showers during the day Friday

    PITTSBURGH - Wet roads could slow your drive to work early Friday. Rain showers will develop before sunrise, and continue off and on through the day. 

    Showers will become more scattered after the morning commute, but could redevelop by early afternoon setting up a damp walk home from the bus stop for kids.  

    By late day, most of the wet weather will be winding down, leaving several dry hours for Friday night outdoor grilling. 

    The weekend: Spectacular! Milder with a mix of sunshine and clouds Saturday, with temperatures near 70 F Sunday. 

    Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking a system that could bring wet weather late Sunday evening, stay with us as we update when and where another round of wet weather is most likely. 

