Scattered showers to end the week

PITTSBURGH — Weekend plans will be a bit touch and go with on-and-off showers and occasional thunderstorms. We’ll start to see the changes on Friday afternoon and evening as a few areas of showers and storms start the pop. It will be scattered, but outdoor plans might need to be adjusted on the fly.

Rain will continue on and off Friday night into Saturday. There will be some breaks in the rain, but many outdoor activities will get wet heading into the front half of the weekend.

More scattered showers will be possible on Sunday with a storm or two during the afternoon. Again, there will be many dry hours during the day.

The unsettled weather pattern continues through early next week.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group