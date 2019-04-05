PITTSBURGH - Scattered showers are expected through the afternoon and evening before tapering off. Patchy fog looks to develop overnight which could limit visibility Saturday morning.
Saturday will bring patchy morning fog and then decreasing clouds. Highs will reach the low 60s. Much of the day Sunday looks dry with a chance of rain not arriving until mainly after 5 p.m.
Showers and a few thunderstorms are looking more likely Monday as a warm front lifts north across our area.
Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking the latest model data and will update you on any changes to the forecast.
